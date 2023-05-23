Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen Out Until Training Camp Following Knee Scope

According to Adam Schefter, Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen will be out until training camp following a knee scope.

Schefter adds Woolen hurt his knee last week while walking on the practice field. It was severe enough to need surgery.

Seattle is starting voluntary OTAs this week, which Woolen will be sidelined for.

He tied for the league lead in interceptions last season and was a compelling defensive rookie of the year candidate, so Seattle is understandably aiming to have him completely healthy when it matters more.

Woolen, 24, converted from receiver to cornerback at UTSA. The Seahawks selected him in the fifth round with the No. 153 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $3.992 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $332,216.

In 2022, Woolen appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and recorded 63 total tackles, one tackle for loss, two fumble recoveries, six interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and 16 pass deflections.