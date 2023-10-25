Seahawks Designating Two To Return

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have designated seventh-round RB Kenny McIntosh and DT Austin Faoliu to return.

McIntosh was on injured reserve and Faoliu was on the PUP list. Both players have a three-week window to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

Faoliu, 24, went undrafted out of Oregon in the 2021 NFL Draft before catching on with the Cowboys.

From there, he was among the team’s final roster cuts before being added to the practice squad. He ended up signing a futures contract with the team in January of 2022 but was released back in August.

He played for the Seattle Sea Dragons in the XFL in 2023 before signing on with the Seahawks in May.

In 2021, Faoliu appeared in one game for the Cowboys, recording four total tackles.