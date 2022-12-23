Seahawks Elevate Two Running Backs From Practice Squad

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have elevated RBs Godwin Igwebuike and Wayne Gallman for Week 16 against the Chiefs.

Igwebuike, 28, wound up signing on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 mill contract but was waived by the Buccaneers coming out of the preseason.

From there, Igwebuike has had short stints with the Buccaneers, 49ers, Jets and Lions before signing on with the Seahawks.

In 2022, Godwin Igwebuike has appeared in two games for the Seahawks and totaled 187 kick return yards.