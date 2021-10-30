Seahawks Elevating LB Tanner Muse

The Seattle Seahawks announced they are elevating LB Tanner Muse from the practice squad this week.

Muse, 25, was originally a third-round draft pick by the Raiders in 2020 out of Clemson. He was set to enter the second year of his four-year $4.49 million contract this season.

Muse missed the entire 2020 season due to a toe injury, but was healthy during training camp and contributing on special teams. The Raiders later elected to waive him and he recently caught on with Seattle’s practice squad.

During his four-year college career, Muse recorded 191 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, seven interceptions, 14 pass defenses, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, and scored two defensive touchdowns.