Seahawks Expected To Explore Trade For Deshaun Watson

According to Aaron Wilson, the Seahawks are expected to explore trade scenarios for Texans QB Deshaun Watson in the wake of trading away Russell Wilson.

Seattle did just pick up some extra draft capital to make themselves potential players once the market for Watson starts moving.

That is not expected to be for some time. Watson currently faces 10 criminal complaints from eight women regarding allegations of sexual misconduct as well as 22 civil cases. His lawyer has said he expects some resolution on the criminal cases by April 1.

He was close to being traded to the Dolphins at the trade deadline last season but talks fell apart because Miami was only willing to do a deal if Watson settled all cases against him.

While the Dolphins and Giants have taken themselves out of the running and publicly ruled out a trade, Wilson says the Panthers and Commanders remain interested in dealing for Watson.

He adds the Eagles have also done a lot of investigating but Watson has not been inclined to waive his no-trade clause for Philadelphia.

The Texans had hoped to have a resolution on Watson by the start of the 2022 league year on March 16.

Watson, 26, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Watson as the news is available.