Seahawks Fire OC Brian Schottenheimer

The Seattle Seahawks announced Tuesday that they’ve parted ways with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

Brian Schottenheimer is a fantastic person and coach and we thank him for the last three years. Citing philosophical differences, we have parted ways. — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 13, 2021

This comes after HC Pete Carroll announced that Schottenheimer would return for the 2021 season.

However, it appears as though things changed after their meetings to close out the season.

Schottenheimer, 47, began his NFL coaching career with the Rams in 1997 as an assistant. He later worked for Washington, Chargers, Jets and Rams before joining the Colts in 2016.

The Seahawks hired him as their offensive coordinator for the 2018 season and he’s remained in Seattle ever since.

In 2020, the Seahawks’ offense ranks No. 17 in total yards, No. 8 in points scored, No. 12 in rushing yards and No. 16 in passing yards.