Seahawks G Mike Iupati Retiring After 11 Years

Seahawks G Mike Iupati tells Peter Harriman of the Spokesman-Review in Idaho that he’s retiring after an 11-year career.

“My body was telling me it was time to close the door,” he said.

Iupati added he told his agent after the Seahawks were done playing this season that he was walking away. He’s dealt with a chronic neck injury on and off throughout his career and missed six starts for Seattle last season.

Iupati, 33, is a former first-round pick of the 49ers back in 2010. He played out his rookie contract with the 49ers before signing a five-year, $40 million contract with $22.5 million guaranteed with the Cardinals back in 2015.

Iupati was set to make a base salary of $7.75 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a $3 million pay cut last offseason. From there, the Seahawks signed him to a one-year contract for the 2019 season. He returned on another one-year deal in 2020.

For his career, Iupati started 107 games over 11 seasons with the 49ers, Cardinals and Seahawks. He made four consecutive Pro Bowls from 2012 to 2015 and was a first-team All-Pro in 2012.