Seahawks Have Spoken To Adam Gase About OC Job, Also Interested In Mike Kafka

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that the Seahawks have spoken to former Jets and Dolphins HC Adam Gase about their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Beyond that, Seattle intends to speak with Chiefs QBs coach Mike Kafka at some point.

Other notable coaches linked to the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator job include former Eagles HC Doug Pederson and former Chargers HC Anthony Lynn.

The Seahawks are casting a wide net for this job, as they look to revamp their offensive attack.

Russell Wilson has stressed the importance of getting this hire right, so it will be interesting to see who they settle on.

Gase, 42, began his NFL coaching career with the Lions back in 2003 as a scouting assistant. He spent five years in Detroit before taking a job with the 49ers for the 2008 season.

The Broncos would later hire Gase as their WRs coach and he worked his way up to offensive coordinator before they replaced their coaching staff in 2015. Gase spent a year with the Bears before the Dolphins hired him as their head coach in 2016.

The Dolphins elected to fire Gase after the 2018 season and he managed to secure the Jets’ job soon after.

During his two years with the Jets, Gase has led them to a record of 9-23 (28 percent) and no playoff appearances.

We’ll have more regarding the Seahawks as the news is available.