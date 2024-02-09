Seahawks Hiring Alabama OC Ryan Grubb As Offensive Coordinator

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Seahawks are hiring Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb as their new offensive coordinator.

Grubb recently followed new Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer to Alabama as the team’s coordinator. However, his name was quickly linked to the Seattle job.

Mike Macdonald has now filled out both of his coordinator spots on Friday after hiring Cowboys DL coach Aden Durde as their new defensive coordinator.

Grubb, 47, began his coaching career at Kingsley-Pierson HS back in 2003. He worked for a number of colleges including South Dakota State, Sioux Falls, Eastern Michigan and Fresno State before Washington hired him as their assistant head coach/offensive coordinator in 2022.

Grubb held the coordinator job at Washington for two before departing for the job at Alabama a few weeks ago.