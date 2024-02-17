Seahawks Hiring Charles London As QB Coach

Jonathan Jones reports that the Seahawks are expected to hire Charles London as their new QB coach.

London, 49, got his start in coaching at Duke in 2004. His first NFL job came with the Bears as an offensive QC coach in 2007. He had a stint with the Titans and in the Eagles’ front office as a scout before returning to college as the RB coach at Penn State.

He returned to the NFL as the RB coach for the Texans in 2014. He left for the same position with the Bears in 2018 and joined the Falcons as their QB coach in 2021.

London’s last role was with the Titans as QB coach and passing game coordinator and he has been interviewing for different positions around the league so far this offseason.

