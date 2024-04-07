Seahawks Hosted Oregon QB Bo Nix For Visit

According to Aaron Wilson, the Seahawks hosted Oregon QB Bo Nix for an official visit over the weekend.

Seattle regularly does homework on the incoming quarterback class to be prepared, even if for the past decade or so that hasn’t actually resulted in them investing in the position in the draft.

That could be changing this year, even though the Seahawks still have Geno Smith and Sam Howell on the roster.

Nix could go anywhere from the first round to the second at this point.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Nix, 24, was a three-year starter at Auburn before transferring to Oregon and starting his final two years. He holds the NCAA record for most career starts at 61 and was named first-team All-PAC 12 in 2023.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former Cowboys QB Tony Romo.

During his five-year college career, Nix completed 66.4 percent of his pass attempts for 15,352 yards, 113 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. He added 405 carries for 1,613 yards (4.0 YPC) and 38 touchdowns, plus two catches, 38 yards and a touchdown.