Seahawks Hosted WR Chase Claypool For Visit

The Seattle Seahawks hosted WR Chase Claypool for a visit, per Howard Balzer.

The is the first reported interest in Claypool, other than a Canadian Football Team acquiring his rights.

He might not be done with the NFL just yet, though.

Claypool, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Steelers back in 2020. He just finished the final year of his four-year rookie contract and stands to make a base salary of $1.5 million in 2023.

The Bears traded their second-round pick in the 2023 draft to the Steelers in exchange for Claypool at the deadline in 2022. Chicago traded Claypool to the Dolphins the following season in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick.

In 2023, Claypool appeared in three games for the Bears and nine games for the Dolphins, recording eight receptions on 21 targets for 77 yards and a touchdown.