Seahawks Hosting Cowboys DC Dan Quinn For Second Interview

Jordan Schultz reports the Seahawks are bringing in Cowboys DC Dan Quinn for an interview on Thursday for its head coaching vacancy.

Schultz mentions the Commanders are also bringing in Quinn for his second interview on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Tom Pelissero reported Seattle was setting up several second interviews with a list of candidates.

Pelissero mentioned the following coaches will have a second interview, adding there could be more to come:

Panthers DC Ejiro Evero

Raiders DC Patrick Graham

Giants OC Mike Kafka

Rams DC Raheem Morris

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

Quinn, 53, got his start in the NFL in 2001 with the 49ers as a defensive quality control coach before being promoted to defensive line coach. He spent time with the Dolphins, Jets, and Seahawks in the same position before being promoted to defensive coordinator in Seattle in 2013.

Quinn was hired by the Falcons as their head coach in 2015. He helped guide the team to a Super Bowl appearance in his second year in 2016. However, he was let go following the 2020 season.

The Cowboys hired Quinn as their defensive coordinator and Dallas’ defense immediately became one of the NFL’s best.

As the Falcons’ head coach, Quinn led the team to a record of 43-42 (50.5 percent) over the course of six seasons, which includes two playoff appearances.