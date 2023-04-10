Seahawks Hosting Georgia DT Jalen Carter For Visit On Tuesday

According to Peter King, the Seattle Seahawks are hosting Georgia DT Jalen Carter for a top 30 visit.

Adam Schefter reports the visit is scheduled for Tuesday. Seattle’s pick at No. 5 overall seems to be near the top of the range for where Carter could be selected at the end of this month.

Carter has been a controversial player ahead of the draft after he pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of racing and reckless driving.

A police investigation into a fatal car crash involving Georgia recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy and offensive lineman Devin Willock concluded that Carter had been racing the car leading up to the accident.

He was ultimately sentenced to one year of probation, a $1,000 fine, and 80 hours of community service for his role in the tragic accident.

His draft stock has been a topic of conversation since the Combine and while he’s considered to be one of the most talented players in this year’s draft class, it’s not clear where he’ll ultimately be selected.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

Carter, 21, was named a consensus All-American after his junior season at Georgia.

During his three-year college career, Carter recorded 83 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles, and four pass deflections in 35 career games.