Seahawks Interested In Mike Kafka For Offensive Coordinator

Jonathan Jones reports that Giants OC Mike Kafka interviewed “well” for the Seahawks’ head-coaching job that ultimately went to Mike Macdonald. However, there is interest in Kafka still joining the team’s coaching staff as offensive coordinator.

Jones mentions that he “wouldn’t discount” Kafka’s chances of landing the job.

Seattle reportedly has interest in Alabama OC Ryan Grubb too.

It’s worth mentioning that Jordan Raanan previously reported that the Giants are expected to retain Kafka for the 2024 season.

The Giants already moved on from DC Wink Martindale, so losing Kafka would lead to a major overhaul of the team’s coaching staff to some degree.

Kafka, 36, is a former fourth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2010. He played for a number of teams including the Patriots, Jaguars, Buccaneers, Vikings, Titans, and most recently for the Bengals back in 2015.

Kafka worked for Northwestern as an offensive graduate assistant in 2016 before agreeing to take over as the Chiefs’ offensive quality control coach in 2017. Kansas City promoted him to QB coach in 2018 before promoting him to QB coach/passing game coordinator in 2020.

He later landed the job as the Giants offensive coordinator back in February of 2022.

In 2023, the Giants offense ranked No. 30 in scoring, No. 29 in total offense, No. 31 in passing and No. 16 in rushing.