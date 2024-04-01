Seahawks Interested In OL Cody Whitehair & G Laken Tomlinson

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Seahawks remain interested in veteran G Laken Tomlinson and have also considered bringing in former Bears OL Cody Whitehair for a free agent visit.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson previously mentioned that Tomlinson “could be a fit” on Seattle’s offensive line as they are still in the market for a veteran guard and Tomlinson is one of the few still available with starting experience.

As for Whitehair, the Bears saved more than $9 million in 2024 cap space by releasing him back in February.

Whitehair, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2016 out of Kansas State. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $4,224,568 and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent.

He then signed a five-year, $52.5 million extension with the Bears, which includes $27.5 million guaranteed. Whitehair was entering the final year of that deal and slated to make a base salary of $10.15 million.

In 2023, Whitehair appeared in 17 games and made 11 starts for the Bears between guard and center.

Tomlinson, 32, is a former first-round pick out of Duke by the Lions in the 2015 NFL Draft. The 49ers acquired him from the Lions in exchange for a 2019 fifth-round pick in 2017.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.55 million rookie contract that included $6.949 million guaranteed when he signed a three-year $18 million extension with San Francisco.

Tomlinson played out his contract and was line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year deal with the Jets.

In 2023, Tomlinson appeared in and started all 17 games for the Jets.