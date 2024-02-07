Seahawks Interviewed Cowboys DL Coach Aden Durde For DC

According to Jeremy Fowler, Cowboys DL coach Aden Durde interviewed with the Seahawks for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

He’s spoken with several teams about DC jobs this hiring cycle, including the Rams, Falcons and Packers.

The Cowboys have also interviewed him about a promotion to defensive coordinator.

Durde, 44, began his coaching career as the Falcons’ defensive quality control coach in 2018-2019 before becoming outside linebackers coach in 2020.

The Cowboys hired him as defensive line coach in 2021.