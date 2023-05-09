Seahawks Inviting Former Alabama LB Dylan Moses To Minicamp

According to Jordan Schultz, former Alabama star LB Dylan Moses will try out for the Seahawks at their upcoming minicamp.

Moses was a big name in college but has yet to make much of an NFL impact due to various injuries. He spent some time with the Jaguars before being cut last April.

Moses, 24, was a two-year starter at Alabama and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2018 and first-team honors in 2020. He was also named to the All-American team twice, including second-team in 2018 and third-team in 2020.

The Jaguars signed Moses to a contract as a priority undrafted free agent before placing him on the non-football injury list in 2021. Moses sat out the entire season.

The Jaguars elected to waive Moses in April going into his second year.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his four-year college career, Moses appeared in 39 games and recorded 196 total tackles, 22.0 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, six pass defenses, and two interceptions.