Seahawks LB Ben Burr-Kirven Suffered Torn ACL

According to Ian Rapoport, Seahawks LB Ben Burr-Kirven tore his ACL during Saturday night’s game and will miss the season.

Rapoport notes Burr-Kirven had seen some work with the first team during camp, so this is a disappointing loss for Seattle.

You can expect the Seahawks to place Burr-Kirven on injured reserve shortly.

Burr-Kirven, 23, was originally drafted by the Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2019 draft. He is currently in the third year of a four-year, $2.9 million deal.

In his career, Burr-Kirven has played in every game for Seattle, primarily as a special teamer.

In 2020, Burr-Kirven recorded eight tackles and one tackle-for-loss in 16 games for the Seahawks.