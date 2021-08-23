Seahawks LB Ben Burr-Kirven Suffered Torn ACL

According to Ian Rapoport, Seahawks LB Ben Burr-Kirven tore his ACL during Saturday night’s game and will miss the season.
Rapoport notes Burr-Kirven had seen some work with the first team during camp, so this is a disappointing loss for Seattle.
You can expect the Seahawks to place Burr-Kirven on injured reserve shortly.
Burr-Kirven, 23, was originally drafted by the Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2019 draft. He is currently in the third year of a four-year, $2.9 million deal.
In his career, Burr-Kirven has played in every game for Seattle, primarily as a special teamer.
In 2020, Burr-Kirven recorded eight tackles and one tackle-for-loss in 16 games for the Seahawks.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!