Seahawks Made Two Procedural Moves With Pair Of Rookies

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Seahawks placed sixth-round WR Emmanuel Henderson and seventh-round DB Andre Fuller on the active non-football injury list to start training camp.

However, both immediately passed physicals and were removed, indicating this was just a procedural move.

Seattle’s rookies reported to the team this past week and the full squad will report for training camp next week.

Fuller, 24, started his career at Arkansas Pine-Bluff before transferring to Toledo for his final four years. He earned first-team All-MAC honors in his final season.

The Seahawks drafted Fuller with the No. 236 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4,520,732 rookie contract that included a $140,732 signing bonus.

During his six-year college career, Fuller appeared in 58 games with 25 starts and recorded 116 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, four interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and 37 pass deflections.