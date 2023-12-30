Seahawks Make Eight Moves Including Placing S Jamal Adams On IR

The Seattle Seahawks made several roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 17 game against the Steelers.
The full list includes:
- Seahawks placed S Jamal Adams and WR Dee Eskridge on injured reserve.
- Seahawks waived EDGE Frank Clark.
- Seahawks signed LB Patrick O’Connell, S Ty Okada and OT Jake Curhan to their active roster.
- Seahawks elevated DT Austin Faoliu and CB Kelvin Joseph to their active roster.
Adams, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Jets out of LSU back in 2017. He played out the fourth year of his four-year rookie contract worth $22,256,084, which includes a signing bonus of $14,326,244.
The Jets exercised Adams’ fifth-year option before ultimately trading him to the Seahawks for a package including two first-round picks. Seattle later signed him to a four-year, $70 million extension in August of 2021.
In 2023, Adams has appeared in nine games for the Seahawks and recorded 48 tackles and two pass defenses.
