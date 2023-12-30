Seahawks Make Eight Moves Including Placing S Jamal Adams On IR

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Seattle Seahawks made several roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 17 game against the Steelers. 

Seahawks Helmet

The full list includes:

Adams, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Jets out of LSU back in 2017. He played out the fourth year of his four-year rookie contract worth $22,256,084, which includes a signing bonus of $14,326,244.

The Jets exercised Adams’ fifth-year option before ultimately trading him to the Seahawks for a package including two first-round picks. Seattle later signed him to a four-year, $70 million extension in August of 2021. 

In 2023, Adams has appeared in nine games for the Seahawks and recorded 48 tackles and two pass defenses.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply