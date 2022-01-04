Seahawks Make Four Moves Including Placing RB Alex Collins On IR

The Seattle Seahawks announced Tuesday that they’ve placed RB Alex Collins on injured reserve and promoted RB Josh Johnson to their active roster.

The Seahawks also activated CB Bless Austin from the COVID-19 list and placed DB Gavin Heslop on the COVID-19 list.

Collins, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2016. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2.566 million contract when he was cut loose by the Seahawks at the start of the 2017 season.

Collins signed on to the Ravens’ practice squad a few days later and was eventually promoted to their active roster. The Ravens brought him back on an exclusive rights contract for the 2018 season but he was released last year following an arrest and a three-game suspension by the NFL.

The Seahawks signed Collins back in November of last year and returned to Seattle on a new deal this past February.

In 2021, Collins appeared in 11 games for the Seahawks and rushed for 411 yards on 108 carries (3.8 YPC) to go along with nine receptions for 87 yards receiving and two touchdowns.