Seahawks Make Four Roster Moves Including Placing RB Rashaad Penny On IR

The Seattle Seahawks announced Saturday that they’ve activated TE Colby Parkinson and OT Cedric Ogbuehi from injured reserve and placed RB Rashaad Penny on injured reserve.

The Seahawks also elevated WR Cody Thompson to their active roster.

Penny will miss at least the Seahawks’ next three games while on injured reserve.

Penny, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2018. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $10,765,436 contract that includes a $5,909,408 signing bonus with the Seahawks.

Seattle declined his fifth-year option this past May, which would have cost the Seahawks $4.523 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season.

He was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list back in August of last year due to a knee injury. He was later activated in December.

In 2021, Penny has appeared in one game and rushed for eight yards on two carries.

Ogbuehi, 28, is a former first-round pick out of Texas A&M by the Bengals in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9,325,682 million rookie contract that contained $8,728,997 fully guaranteed.

The Bengals declined to pick up Ogbuehi’s fifth-year option for the 2019 season and he later signed on with the Jaguars. The Seahawks signed him to a one-year contract worth $3.3 million last year and brought him back again in 2021.

In 2020, Ogbuehi appeared in eight games for the Seahawks, making five starts for them.