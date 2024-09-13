Seahawks Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Seattle Seahawks announced they signed OLB Jamie Sheriff to their practice squad and cut WR Ty Scott in a corresponding move.
Today’s @Seahawks transactions: https://t.co/X3kmva9zdb
— Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) September 13, 2024
Seattle’s practice squad now includes:
- S Marquise Blair
- CB Artie Burns
- T McClendon Curtis
- RB George Holani
- DE DeVere Levelston
- TE Tyler Mabry
- LB Patrick O’Connell
- S Ty Okada
- WR Cody White
- CB Josh Jobe
- OLB Tyreke Smith
- OLB Tyus Bowser
- CB Faion Hicks
- QB Jaren Hall
- DT Quinton Bohanna
- DT Kenneth Odumegwu
- OLB Jamie Sheriff
Sheriff, 24, originally signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of South Alabama in August. He was among Seattle’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and was quickly claimed by the Panthers.
Carolina waived him earlier this week.
During his college career, Sheriff recorded 109 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, two pass defenses, and two forced fumbles.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!