Seahawks Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Seattle Seahawks announced they signed OLB Jamie Sheriff to their practice squad and cut WR Ty Scott in a corresponding move.

Seattle’s practice squad now includes:

S Marquise Blair CB Artie Burns T McClendon Curtis RB George Holani DE DeVere Levelston TE Tyler Mabry LB Patrick O’Connell S Ty Okada WR Cody White CB Josh Jobe OLB Tyreke Smith OLB Tyus Bowser CB Faion Hicks QB Jaren Hall DT Quinton Bohanna DT Kenneth Odumegwu OLB Jamie Sheriff

Sheriff, 24, originally signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of South Alabama in August. He was among Seattle’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and was quickly claimed by the Panthers.

Carolina waived him earlier this week.

During his college career, Sheriff recorded 109 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, two pass defenses, and two forced fumbles.