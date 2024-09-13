Seahawks Make Two Practice Squad Moves

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Seattle Seahawks announced they signed OLB Jamie Sheriff to their practice squad and cut WR Ty Scott in a corresponding move. 

Seattle’s practice squad now includes:

  1. S Marquise Blair
  2. CB Artie Burns
  3. T McClendon Curtis
  4. RB George Holani
  5. DE DeVere Levelston
  6. TE Tyler Mabry
  7. LB Patrick O’Connell
  8. S Ty Okada
  9. WR Cody White
  10. CB Josh Jobe
  11. OLB Tyreke Smith
  12. OLB Tyus Bowser
  13. CB Faion Hicks
  14. QB Jaren Hall
  15. DT Quinton Bohanna
  16. DT Kenneth Odumegwu
  17. OLB Jamie Sheriff

Sheriff, 24, originally signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of South Alabama in August. He was among Seattle’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and was quickly claimed by the Panthers.

Carolina waived him earlier this week. 

During his college career, Sheriff recorded 109 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, two pass defenses, and two forced fumbles. 

