Seahawks Might Not Franchise QB Geno Smith?

ESPN’s Dan Graziano notes he would be surprised if the Seahawks use the franchise tag on QB Geno Smith even if they don’t have a long-term deal in place before Tuesday’s deadline.

While the two sides have been negotiating, Graziano points out the Seahawks have some leverage with the No. 5 pick in the draft and have been doing a lot of research into the 2023 quarterback class.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler adds the expectation is the Seahawks will slow-play the situation and be patient to see what other QB deals get done. A three-year deal that rewards Smith for his breakout while helping Seattle manage their cap could make sense for both sides.

In the end, both Graziano and Fowler think the best fit for both Smith and the Seahawks is with each other and that both sides will be motivated to get something done.

Smith, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.019 million contract before signing a one-year contract worth $2 million with the Giants in 2017.

Smith signed a one-year deal with the Chargers for the 2018 season before joining the Seahawks in 2019. He returned on one-year deals each of the following three seasons before being named the starter in 2022.

He is in line to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2022, Smith appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and completed 69.8 percent of his passes for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 366 yards and a touchdown.

