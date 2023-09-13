Seahawks Place RT Abraham Lucas On Injured Reserve, Sign OT McClendon Curtis Off Raiders PS

According to Field Yates, the Seahawks have placed starting RT Abraham Lucas on injured reserve.

He will now miss at least the next four games before being eligible to return. Lucas injured his knee in Seattle’s Week 1 loss to the Rams.

The Seahawks confirmed the news and announced they have also signed OT McClendon Curtis off the Raiders practice squad.

Lucas, 24, was a four-year starter at Washington State and earned first-team All-Pac12 honors in 2021 and second-team All-Pac12 in 2020, 2019, and 2018. The Seahawks used the No. 72 overall pick in the third round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s in the second year of a four-year $5,391,678 contract that includes a $1,101,220 signing bonus.

In 2022, Lucas appeared in 16 games for the Seahawks and made 16 starts at right tackle.