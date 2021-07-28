Seahawks Place Three On Injured Lists To Start Camp

The Seahawks announced Wednesday they have placed second-round WR D’Wayne Eskridge and RB Travis Homer on the active/PUP list.

Seattle also placed G Pier-Olivier Lestage on the active/non-football injury list.

The @Seahawks placed two players on PUP and one on NFI this morning. https://t.co/7ufH5jLNrx — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) July 28, 2021

All three can be activated from the lists at any time and will still count against the active roster.

Eskridge, 24, was a three-year starter at Western Michigan and was named first-team All-MAC as a senior. The Seahawks drafted Eskridge with pick No. 56 overall in the second round.

Eskridge is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $5,953,504 million and a $1,689,821 signing bonus.

During his college career, Eskridge recorded 122 receptions for 2,260 yards (18.5 YPC) and 15 touchdowns in 45 games.