Seahawks Placed NT Deven Eastern On PUP List

The Seahawks announced that they have placed seventh-round NT Deven Eastern on the physically unable to perform list due to an unspecified injury.

Eastern, 23, is from Shakopee, Minnesota, and chose the University of Minnesota as a four-star recruit.

Seattle selected him with the No. 242 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

In four seasons with the Golden Gophers, Eastern appeared idn 45 games and recorded 97 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four and a half sacks, and two forced fumbles.

We will have more on Eastern as it becomes available.