Seahawks Placed RB Zach Charbonnet On PUP List

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have placed RB Zach Charbonnet on the PUP list to start training camp.

This is expected considering Charbonnet tore his ACL at the beginning of this year and didn’t have surgery until February.

Despite the standard nine-to-12-month rehab timeline for ACLs, the Seahawks have been optimistic about Charbonnet playing at some point this year.

Charbonnet, 25, began his career at Michigan before transferring to UCLA for his final two seasons. He was honorable mention all-conference as a freshman and earned second and first-team All-Pac 12 selections in two years at UCLA.

The Seahawks drafted Charbonnet with the 52nd overall pick in the second round of the 2023 draft. He signed a four-year, $6,876,080 rookie contract that includes a $2,000,785 signing bonus and carries a cap figure of $1,875,294 in 2025.

In 2025, Charbonnet appeared in 16 games for the Seahawks and rushed 184 times for 730 yards (4.0 YPC) and 12 touchdowns. He also caught 20 passes for 144 yards.

We’ll have more on Charbonnet as the news is available.