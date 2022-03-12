Seahawks Placing Original-Round Tender On RFA G Phil Haynes

Tom Pelissero reports that the Seahawks are placing an original-round RFA tender on G Phil Haynes.

Haynes, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2019. He just finished playing out his original rookie deal, which was a four-year, $3.2 million contract.

The Seahawks waived Haynes ahead of the 2021 season, eventually bringing him back to the active roster.

In 2021, Haynes appeared in five games for the Seahawks and made two starts at guard.