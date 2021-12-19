Seahawks Placing Six Players On COVID-19 List

The Seattle Seahawks announced on Sunday that they are placing six players on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The @Seahawks placed six players on the reserve/COVID-19 list this afternoon. https://t.co/vgvNpkxOzD — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) December 19, 2021

The full list of players includes:

Reed, 25, was a fifth-round pick out of Kansas State by the 49ers in 2018. The 49ers waived him with a non-football injury designation and he was later claimed off waivers by the Seahawks.

In 2021, Reed has appeared in 12 games for the Seahawks, recording 65 tackles, seven deflections, and one fumble recovery.

We will have more news on the Seahawks’ players as it becomes available.