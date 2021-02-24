Seahawks Re-Sign RB Alex Collins

The Seattle Seahawks officially re-signed RB Alex Collins to a contract on Wednesday.

Collins, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2016. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2.566 million contract when he was cut loose by the Seahawks at the start of the 2017 season.

Collins signed on to the Ravens’ practice squad a few days later and was eventually promoted to their active roster. The Ravens brought him back on an exclusive rights contract for the 2018 season but he was released last year following an arrest and a three-game suspension by the NFL.

The Seahawks signed Collins back in November and was eventually promoted to their active roster.

In 2020, Collins appeared in three games for the Seahawks and rushed for 77 yards on 18 carries (4.3 YPC) to go along with one reception four yards and two total touchdowns.