Seahawks Re-Sign TE Luke Willson

The Seattle Seahawks have re-signed TE Luke Willson to a contract, according to Brady Henderson.

Seattle recently hosted Willson on a visit.

Willson, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,338,532 rookie contract with the Seahawks and re-signed to a one-year contract in 2017.

The Lions signed Willson to a one-year contract worth $2.5 million for the 2018 season. He had a brief stint with the Raiders in 2019 before being cut and later returning to the Seahawks.

From there, Willson signed on to the Ravens’ practice squad last season before getting promoted in 2020. Baltimore released him and he returned to the Seahawks’ practice squad in December, where he finished the season.

In 2020, Willson appeared in eight games combined for the Ravens and Seahawks, recording one reception for 12 yards receiving and no touchdowns.