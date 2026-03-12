Seahawks Re-Signing FB Brady Russell To Two-Year Deal

According to Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks are re-signing FB Brady Russell to a two-year contract.

He adds Russell garnered interest from other teams but wanted to remain in Seattle. His listed position is on offense but he primarily plays special teams.

Russell, 27, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado in 2023. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and re-signed to Philadelphia’s practice squad.

The Seahawks signed him off of the Eagles’ practice squad in September 2023 and re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent each of the last two years.

In 2025, Russell appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and recorded 14 total tackles and a fumble recovery. He also saw 58 snaps on offense and nearly 400 on special teams.