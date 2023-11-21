Seahawks S Jerrick Reed Tore His ACL

By
Logan Ulrich
-

According to Adam Schefter, Seahawks sixth-round S Jerrick Reed will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. 

Jerrick Reed

The rookie had carved out a role on special teams for Seattle. 

Reed, 23, was a four-year starter at New Mexico, earning first-team all-conference honors in 2020. The Seahawks drafted him in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. 

He’s in the first year of a four-year, $4.014 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $174,800. 

In 2023, Reed appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks and recorded 11 total tackles. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply