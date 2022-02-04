Seahawks Set To Add Ed Donatell To Defensive Coaching Staff

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Seahawks are hiring former Broncos DC Ed Donatell for a role on their defensive coaching staff.

Donatell, 64, began his coaching career back in 1979 as a graduate assistant at Kent State. He took his first NFL coaching job with the Jets in 1990 when they hired him as their secondary coach.

From there, Donatell worked for a number of teams including the Broncos, Packers, Falcons, Jets, and 49ers before the Bears hired him as their DBs coach for the 2015 season. He was hired to Denver’s staff as its defensive coordinator in 2019.

We will have more news on Donatell and the Seahawks as it becomes available.