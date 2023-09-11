Seahawks Sign C Greg Eiland, Release QB Holton Ahlers From PS

The Seahawks announced on Monday that they are signing C Greg Eiland to their practice squad and releasing QB Holton Ahlers from the unit.

The following is an updated list of the team’s practice squad:

Eiland, 25, went undrafted out of Mississippi State back in back in 2021 and caught on with the Seahawks practice squad.

He was among their final roster cuts that season and has bounced on and off the practice squad ever since

Eiland signed a futures contract with Seattle back in January.

He is yet to appear in an NFL game.