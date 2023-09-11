Seahawks Sign C Greg Eiland, Release QB Holton Ahlers From PS

The Seahawks announced on Monday that they are signing C Greg Eiland to their practice squad and releasing QB Holton Ahlers from the unit.
The following is an updated list of the team’s practice squad:
- DE Levi Bell
- DB Lance Boykin
- DT Matthew Gotel
- C Joey Hunt
- WR Cade Johnson
- WR Matt Landers
- TE Tyler Mabry
- LB Patrick O’Connell
- DB Ty Okada
- RB SaRodorick Thompson
- WR Easop Winston
- DB Artie Burns
- LB Jon Rhattigan
- DB Robert Rochell
- C Greg Eiland
- DB Brady Breeze
Eiland, 25, went undrafted out of Mississippi State back in back in 2021 and caught on with the Seahawks practice squad.
He was among their final roster cuts that season and has bounced on and off the practice squad ever since
Eiland signed a futures contract with Seattle back in January.
He is yet to appear in an NFL game.
