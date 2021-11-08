Seahawks Sign DE Alex Tchangam To Practice Squad

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they’ve signed defensive end Alex Tchangam to their practice squad on Monday.

Here’s the Seahawks updated practice squad:

DT Myles Adams LB Aaron Donkor (International) G Greg Eiland WR Aaron Fuller DT Jarrod Hewitt WR Cade Johnson RB Josh Johnson G Pier-Olivier Lestage WR Cody Thompson DB Michael Jackson G Phil Haynes DB Gavin Heslop LB Tanner Muse TE Ryan Izzo WR Phillip Dorsett QB Jake Luton DE Alex Tchangam

Tchangam, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Colorado back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Seahawks, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

During his college career at Colorado, Tchangam recorded 22 tackles, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a pass deflection over the course of two seasons and 11 games.