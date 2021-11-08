Seahawks Sign DE Alex Tchangam To Practice Squad

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they’ve signed defensive end Alex Tchangam to their practice squad on Monday.
Here’s the Seahawks updated practice squad:
- DT Myles Adams
- LB Aaron Donkor (International)
- G Greg Eiland
- WR Aaron Fuller
- DT Jarrod Hewitt
- WR Cade Johnson
- RB Josh Johnson
- G Pier-Olivier Lestage
- WR Cody Thompson
- DB Michael Jackson
- G Phil Haynes
- DB Gavin Heslop
- LB Tanner Muse
- TE Ryan Izzo
- WR Phillip Dorsett
- QB Jake Luton
- DE Alex Tchangam
Tchangam, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Colorado back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Seahawks, but was waived coming out of the preseason.
During his college career at Colorado, Tchangam recorded 22 tackles, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a pass deflection over the course of two seasons and 11 games.
