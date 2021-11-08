Seahawks Sign DE Alex Tchangam To Practice Squad

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they’ve signed defensive end Alex Tchangam to their practice squad on Monday.

Here’s the Seahawks updated practice squad:

  1. DT Myles Adams
  2. LB Aaron Donkor (International)
  3. G Greg Eiland
  4. WR Aaron Fuller
  5. DT Jarrod Hewitt
  6. WR Cade Johnson
  7. RB Josh Johnson
  8. G Pier-Olivier Lestage
  9. WR Cody Thompson
  10. DB Michael Jackson
  11. G Phil Haynes
  12. DB Gavin Heslop
  13. LB Tanner Muse
  14. TE Ryan Izzo
  15. WR Phillip Dorsett
  16. QB Jake Luton
  17. DE Alex Tchangam

Tchangam, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Colorado back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Seahawks, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

During his college career at Colorado, Tchangam recorded 22 tackles, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a pass deflection over the course of two seasons and 11 games.

