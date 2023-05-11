Seahawks Sign First-Round WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The Seattle Seahawks have officially signed No. 20 overall pick WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba to a rookie contract, according to Tom Pelissero.

The Seahawks still have eight drafts picks to officially sign:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 5 Devon Witherspoon CB 1 20 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Signed 2 37 Derick Hall OLB 2 52 Zach Charbonnet RB 4 108 Anthony Bradford OL 4 123 Cameron Young DT 5 151 Mike Morris DE 5 154 Olusegun Oluwatimi OL 6 198 Jerrick Reed S 7 237 Kenny McIntosh RB Signed

Smith-Njigba, 21, holds the Ohio State records for most catches in a single game with 15 (twice) and most receiving yards in a single season with 1,606 during the 2021 season. He was a third-team All-American in 2021 and declared for the 2023 NFL Draft after his junior season.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to veteran WR Jarvis Landry.

The No. 20 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $15,409,702 contract that includes a $8,207,056 signing bonus and will carry a $2,801,764 cap figure for the 2023 season.

During his three years with the Buckeyes, Smith-Njigba appeared in 22 games and caught 109 passes for 1,691 yards (15.5 YPC) and 10 touchdowns.