Seahawks Sign LS Carson Tinker To PS, Cut Two Players

The Seattle Seahawks officially signed LS Carson Tinker to their practice squad and released S Scott Nelson in a corresponding move, per the NFL transactions wire.

Seattle also cut RB Josh Johnson from the injured reserve with a settlement.

Seattle’s practice squad now includes:

WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside T Greg Eiland WR Cade Johnson LB Vi Jones TE Tyler Mabry WR Bo Melton CB Quandre Mosely LB Tanner Muse T Liam Ryan RB Darwin Thompson LB Aaron Donkor QB Sean Mannion OT Jalen McKenzie CB Xavier Crawford DE Joshua Onujiogu DE Jabari Zuniga LS Carson Tinker

Tinker, 32, wound up signing on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama back in 2013. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $4.2 million contract and stood to make a base salary of $835,000 when the Jaguars released him in March of 2019.

From there, he caught on with the Giants’ practice squad in 2020 but was among their final roster cuts the following offseason. He signed with the Buccaneers last year but was cut loose in November and landed with the Raiders a month later.

Tinker bounced on and off the Rams’ practice squad during last season’s playoff run.

In 2021, Tinker appeared in eight games for the Buccaneers and one game for the Raiders.