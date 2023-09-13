Seahawks Sign OL Raiqwon O’Neal Off Buccaneers Practice Squad

According to Greg Auman, the Seahawks are signing OL Raiqwon O’Neal off of the Buccaneers’ practice squad on Wednesday.

O’Neal, 23, originally signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA. He was among Tampa Bay’s final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.

During his three-year college career at Rutgers and UCLA, O’Neal appeared in 32 games.