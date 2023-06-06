Seahawks Sign Second-Round EDGE Derick Hall

The Seattle Seahawks have officially signed No. 37 overall pick EDGE Derick Hall to a rookie contract, according to Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero adds that Hall receives 85 percent of his signing bonus before training camp plus a $100,000 guarantee in year four, both firsts for second-round picks.

The Seahawks still have two more picks to sign including:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 5 Devon Witherspoon CB 1 20 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Signed 2 37 Derick Hall OLB Signed 2 52 Zach Charbonnet RB 4 108 Anthony Bradford OL Signed 4 123 Cameron Young DT Signed 5 151 Mike Morris DE Signed 5 154 Olusegun Oluwatimi OL Signed 6 198 Jerrick Reed S Signed 7 237 Kenny McIntosh RB Signed

Hall, 22, was named First-team All-Sec in 2022 for the Tigers. The Seahawks use the No. 37 overall pick in the second round on him.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Jets DE Carl Lawson.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $9,115,576 rookie contract that includes a $3,629,510 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,657,377 in 2023.

During his four years at Auburn, Hall recorded 146 tackles, 19.5 sacks, one interception, five forced fumbles, and one recovery.