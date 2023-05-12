Seahawks Sign Six Draft Picks, 25 UDFAs

The Seattle Seahawks officially announced they have signed six picks from the 2023 NFL Draft and 25 undrafted free agents.
Seattle has now signed all but four of their picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|5
|Devon Witherspoon
|CB
|1
|20
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|Signed
|2
|37
|Derick Hall
|OLB
|2
|52
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|4
|108
|Anthony Bradford
|OL
|4
|123
|Cameron Young
|DT
|Signed
|5
|151
|Mike Morris
|DE
|Signed
|5
|154
|Olusegun Oluwatimi
|OL
|Signed
|6
|198
|Jerrick Reed
|S
|Signed
|7
|237
|Kenny McIntosh
|RB
|Signed
The full list of undrafted free agents includes:
- CB Arquon Bush
- LB Cam Bright
- RB Chris Smith
- LS Chris Stoll
- S Christian Young
- WR C.J. Johnson
- TE Griffin Hebert
- QB Holton Ahlers
- DE Jacob Sykes
- CB James Campbell
- WR Jake Bobo
- WR John Hall
- DT Jonah Tavai
- S Jonathan Sutherland
- G Kendall Randolph
- CB Lance Boykin
- WR Matt Landers
- LB Michael Ayers
- DE MJ Anderson
- S Morell Osling
- TE Noah Gindorff
- LB Patrick O’Connell
- DT Robert Cooper
- S TY Okada
- WR Tyjon Lindsey
Smith-Njigba, 21, holds the Ohio State records for most catches in a single game with 15 (twice) and most receiving yards in a single season with 1,606 during the 2021 season. He was a third-team All-American in 2021 and declared for the 2023 NFL Draft after his junior season.
NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to veteran WR Jarvis Landry.
The No. 20 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $15,409,702 contract that includes an $8,207,056 signing bonus and will carry a $2,801,764 cap figure for the 2023 season.
During his three years with the Buckeyes, Smith-Njigba appeared in 22 games and caught 109 passes for 1,691 yards (15.5 YPC) and 10 touchdowns.
