Seahawks Sign Six Draft Picks, 25 UDFAs

The Seattle Seahawks officially announced they have signed six picks from the 2023 NFL Draft and 25 undrafted free agents.

Seattle has now signed all but four of their picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 5 Devon Witherspoon CB 1 20 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Signed 2 37 Derick Hall OLB 2 52 Zach Charbonnet RB 4 108 Anthony Bradford OL 4 123 Cameron Young DT Signed 5 151 Mike Morris DE Signed 5 154 Olusegun Oluwatimi OL Signed 6 198 Jerrick Reed S Signed 7 237 Kenny McIntosh RB Signed

The full list of undrafted free agents includes:

CB Arquon Bush LB Cam Bright RB Chris Smith LS Chris Stoll S Christian Young WR C.J. Johnson TE Griffin Hebert QB Holton Ahlers DE Jacob Sykes CB James Campbell WR Jake Bobo WR John Hall DT Jonah Tavai S Jonathan Sutherland G Kendall Randolph CB Lance Boykin WR Matt Landers LB Michael Ayers DE MJ Anderson S Morell Osling TE Noah Gindorff LB Patrick O’Connell DT Robert Cooper S TY Okada WR Tyjon Lindsey

Smith-Njigba, 21, holds the Ohio State records for most catches in a single game with 15 (twice) and most receiving yards in a single season with 1,606 during the 2021 season. He was a third-team All-American in 2021 and declared for the 2023 NFL Draft after his junior season.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to veteran WR Jarvis Landry.

The No. 20 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $15,409,702 contract that includes an $8,207,056 signing bonus and will carry a $2,801,764 cap figure for the 2023 season.

During his three years with the Buckeyes, Smith-Njigba appeared in 22 games and caught 109 passes for 1,691 yards (15.5 YPC) and 10 touchdowns.