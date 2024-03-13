Seahawks Signing C Nick Harris To One-Year Contract

Tom Pelissero reports that Seahawks are signing former Browns C Nick Harris to a one-year deal, worth $2.51 million.
Pelissero includes that the deal also has incentives and a maximum value of $3.26 million.
Harris, 25, was a four-year starter at Washington and was named First-Team All-Pac 12 before he was selected by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2020 draft.
Harris signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,609,650 that included a signing bonus of $314,650. He was testing the free agent market for the first time in his career this offseason.
In 2023, Harris appeared in 17 games for the Browns, making two starts at center.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!