Seahawks Signing C Nick Harris To One-Year Contract

Tom Pelissero reports that Seahawks are signing former Browns C Nick Harris to a one-year deal, worth $2.51 million.

Pelissero includes that the deal also has incentives and a maximum value of $3.26 million.

Harris, 25, was a four-year starter at Washington and was named First-Team All-Pac 12 before he was selected by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2020 draft.

Harris signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,609,650 that included a signing bonus of $314,650. He was testing the free agent market for the first time in his career this offseason.

In 2023, Harris appeared in 17 games for the Browns, making two starts at center.