Seahawks Signing OL Evan Brown

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Seahawks are signing OL Evan Brown to a contract.

Brown, 26, signed on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of SMU back in 2018. He wound up making their active roster his rookie season but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Giants signed Brown to their practice squad once he passed through waivers unclaimed and later added him to their practice squad. Since then, he’s had brief stints with the Dolphins and Browns before signing on with the Lions in 2021.

The Lions brought Brown back on a one-year contract last year.

In 2022, Brown appeared in 14 games for Detroit, making 12 starts at center.

