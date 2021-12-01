Seahawks Signing RB Adrian Peterson To Practice Squad

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll told reporters that they are, in fact, signing veteran RB Adrian Peterson to their practice squad after he visited with the team.

“We didn’t get him back in the day (at USC) but like I just told him we finally got him,” Carroll said, per Curtis Crabtree.

Peterson, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2007. After 10 seasons in Minnesota, Peterson signed a two-year, $7 million contract with the Saints.

The Saints later traded Peterson to the Cardinals for a 2018 sixth-round pick back in 2017. However, Arizona cut him loose and he eventually signed on with Washington.

Washington brought Peterson back on a two-year contract worth $8 million that included an option before releasing him coming out of the preseason last year. He eventually signed on with the Lions. He was out of football for months before catching on with the Titans in November. He lasted three games before being cut.

In 2021, Peterson has appeared in three games for the Titans and rushed 27 times for 82 yards (3.0 YPC) and a touchdown, adding four receptions on four targets for eight yards.