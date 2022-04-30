Seahawks Signing UL Lafayette QB Levi Lewis

Tom Pelissero reports that the Seahawks are signing UDFA QB Levi Lewis from UL Lafayette.

Lewis, 24, was named Second Team All-Sun Belt two times during his career with the UL Lafayette.

During his five years with the team, Lewis started in 42 of 57 games and threw for 9,191 yards to go with 74 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He also rushed 286 times for 1,080 yards (3.8 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.