Seahawks To Sign QB Sean Mannion

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to sign QB Sean Mannion to a contract, Michael-Shawn Duggar reports.

Mannion also worked out for the Jets and Giants recently.

Mannion, 29, was drafted in the third round by the Rams back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and later signed a one-year deal with the Vikings as an unrestricted free agent.

Mannion re-signed on another one-year deal for the 2020 season, but did not appear in a game.

In 2019, Mannion appeared in three games for the Vikings and completed 12 of 21 pass attempts for 126 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions.