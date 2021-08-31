Seahawks Waive CB John Reid

According to Brady Henderson, the Seahawks have waived CB John Reid.

The team acquired Reid for a conditional draft pick from the Texans during camp.

Henderson says Reid has to be on Seattle’s roster for six games this season for that condition to be met.

Reid, 25, was a fourth-round pick out of Penn State in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $3.8 million with the Texans.

In 2020, Reid appeared in 13 games, tallying 12 tackles, as well as one pass defended.