Seahawks Waive Five Players

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they have waived five players on Monday.

The @Seahawks made five roster transactions this morning. https://t.co/oSzoJ9N11u — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) April 17, 2023

The full list of players being waived by Seattle includes:

WR Easop Winston DT Jarrod Hewitt CB Chris Steele RB Darwin Thompson WR Connor Wedington

Winston, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Washington State back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Rams.

Los Angeles waived Winston coming out of training camp and he sat out the 2020 season. He then joined the Saints for the 2021 season.

The Browns claimed Winston off of waivers from the Saints in 2022 but he never appeared in a game for Cleveland.

In 2021, Winston appeared in three games for the Saints and returned 10 kicks for 119 total yards.